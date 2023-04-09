4 players the Cleveland Browns must avoid at all costs in the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns player to avoid No. 3: Trey Dean III, S, Florida
With John Johnson III and Ronnie Harrison out, the Browns added just Juan Thornhill in free agency. Thornhill is an upgrade as a deep safety but there's still a need for depth. Because of that, Cleveland is expected to be looking at several safeties during the 2023 NFL Draft.
A few names stand out as potential fits including Jordan Battle, Christopher Smith II, Brandon Joseph, and Jammie Robinson. However, there's one player that seemed as though he could be in play but probably shouldn't be after his showing at the Scouting Combine.
Trey Dean III had quite a career with the Florida Gators, playing for five seasons. He ended up with 255 tackles, four picks, and 18 pass deflections. He's spent time not only at safety but could play in the slot as well, which is why he seemed like someone the Browns could be interested in.
The main issue in his testing was the speed and athleticism portions. He was last with a 4.75 in the 40-yard dash and second to last in the 10-yard split. He was first with 25 bench reps but that lack of speed and explosion could be a major issue for him at the next level.
Cleveland has had its share of slower safeties and if they're going to add one in the draft, they need to target one that can cover a lot of ground in a hurry.