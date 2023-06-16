4 positions where Cleveland Browns could have depth concerns
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry deserves credit for not only building a talented roster but for also looking beyond the starters. When John Dorsey was the Cleveland Browns general manager, he added a lot of star power, but every injury became devastating since depth was non-existent.
Berry has a different approacah, which is why there are a lot of weapons at wide receiver, tight end, and defensive end. However, there are still a couple of positions that could be problematic if one — or especially two — players at the same position suffered an injury.
4 positions that could be depth concerns for the Cleveland Browns
4. Offensive Tackle (Mainly Left Tackle)
To their credit, the Browns have a couple of talented options on the bench behind Jedrick Wills, Jr. and Jack Conklin. In 2021, they took James Hudson III out of Cincinnati in the fourth round and while he wasn't close to the same caliber player as Conklin, he did fill in at right tackle for a couple of games and showed improvement from his rookie campaign.
This year, he will have competition for the swing tackle role in the form of rookie Dawand Jones, but he's primarily been a right tackle in his career. That means the Browns have two players who they might not feel 100 percent confident in turning to should Wills suffer an injury on the left side. And while Wills has taken a lot of grief, he's at least been a middle-of-the-pack starting left tackle. If that doesn't sound encouraging, just know it could be much worse with a subpar starter.
Having said that, Bill Callahan is one of the best (if not the best) offensive line coaches in the game. His presence could be enough to get it done but there will be some sharp intakes of breath if either starting tackle goes down for an extended amount of time.