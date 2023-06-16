4 positions where Cleveland Browns could have depth concerns
By Randy Gurzi
3. Linebacker
With the splash additions this offseason, it was easy to overlook the return of Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker. Bringing them back gives Cleveland two capable starters to play alongside Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
If all three are healthy, this could be a solid linebacking corps — especially with the improvement on the defensive line. Walker has become a team leader and was the lone player trying to actually take blame, rather than point fingers, during the defensive meltdowns early in 2022.
Unfortunately, his leadership was lost after just three games due to a torn quadricep tendon. The Browns ended up moving Sione Takitaki to the MIKE position later that year and he was playing at possibly a higher level than Walker. But then he too suffered an injury and was sent to the IR.
JOK was there as well, missing the final four games and six in all. Throw in the continued injury concerns for Jacob Phillips who is their primary reserve and it's baffling that they didn't do much to add depth.
Cleveland is banking on Matthew Adams (a free agent addition known for his special teams' prowess), Jordan Kunaszyk, and Tony Fields as the only experienced depth. As for rookies, Mohamoud Diabate — an undrafted free agent — could be the only one on the roster.
There are a lot of players right now but the talent behind the starters is a drop-off and there might not be anyone capable of starting full-time if they suffer another injury.