4 positions where Cleveland Browns could have depth concerns
By Randy Gurzi
1. Defensive Tackle
Dalvin Tomlinson was a huge addition this offseason, and that can refer to his size as well as the impact he will have on this defensive line.
Cleveland was atrocious against the run in 2022 as opposing teams had their way with them to the tune of 2,295 yards and 22 touchdowns. The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers especially went off with Atlanta gaining 202 yards on the ground in Week 3 followed by L.A. gaining 238 in Week 4.
Each of those games went down as losses but it was by a total of just five points. Perhaps that changes if they can make a few more stops on the ground. That's exactly what the 6-foot-3, 325-pound Tomlinson became their highest-paid free agent addition this offseason.
As much as he will help, it's hard to say there's a second starting-caliber defensive tackle on the roster.
Jordan Elliott is likely the second starter and did just rework his contract but he was ranked 118th out of 127 D-tackles last season by Pro Football Focus. He could be challenged by Perrion Winfrey, who was a pass-rushing specialist at Oklahoma but he was No. 117 according to PFF.
There's also free agent additions Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst who have talent but concerns. Siaki Ika was selected in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft but he's primarily a nose tackle who will be out there to shut down the run.
Perhaps Jim Schwartz has it in mind to move some of his larger defensive ends inside more often this year but if not, there could be issues at the position — especially if Tomlinson is out for any time.