4 potential big-name Cleveland Browns trade targets this offseason
If Andrew Berry wants to make another game-changing trade, he could look to bring one of these 4 players to the Cleveland Browns
2. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
Staying in Los Angeles, we look at a name that most Ohio football fans are already familiar with due to his time in Columbus.
A former standout at Ohio State, Joey Bosa has proven the ability to be a top pass rusher in the NFL. However, like his teammate, the aforementioned Mike Williams, Bosa has battled injury issues so far in his career. Having only played 14 games in the last two seasons, it's fair to question his durability moving forward, as he will turn 29 before the 2024 season kicks off.
Nevertheless, the Browns may have an opening in their defensive end room, given the impending free agency of incumbent starter ZaDarius Smith — who was added this past season in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz banks on a front four that can create havoc on opposing quarterbacks, and Bosa has shown that, when healthy, he can provide just that. With his injury history, as well as the Chargers currently being $45.8 million over the salary cap, the possibility exists that Bosa could be had for a bargain price in return. There's definitely a risk with the injuries but it's hard not to get excited about the prospect of Bosa lining up on one side and Myles Garrett on the other. That pairing makes this worth the potential risk.