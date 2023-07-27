4 potential surprise cuts Browns may make after training camp
• Nick Harris went from starter to the bubble
• RB3 might not be on the roster just yet
• A special teams ace could cost the Browns a CB
By Randy Gurzi
3. Nick Harris, Center
When the 2022 season began, Nick Harris was slated to be the starting center. Cleveland had just moved on from J.C. Tretter, who was one of the top players in the league at the position. He was also highly compensated, which is why the Browns were looking to go with the third-year player from Washington.
Heading into the preseason, the coaching staff was happy with what they saw out of Harris. But sadly, he never got to prove he could hold down the job. On just the second play of their opening drive of the preseason, Harris suffered a torn ACL and was lost for the year.
Ethan Pocic then stepped in to replace Harris and he was phenomenal. Pocic wound up earning the third-highest grade at the position from Pro Football Focus and was re-signed this offseason to a three-year extension.
Even with Pocic returning, Harris seemed to have a role this season as the backup center. But that may have changed since Luke Wypler fell to them late in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Wypler, a product of Ohio State, comes in as a promising prospect and could be the No. 2 center when the season starts. If that's the case, Harris might not make the team since he doesn't have the same versatility as other reserves such as Michael Dunn who can play guard and center, or Drew Forbes who can play guard and tackle.