4 quarterbacks Browns could sign to backup Deshaun Watson
Find out which 4 pending free agents, including Drew Lock and Sam Darnold, could be a good fit as backup quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns in 2024.
By Randy Gurzi
No team had to rely on backup quarterbacks the way the Cleveland Browns did in 2023. While some — such as the Indianapolis Colts or New York Jets — had more games without their starters, none had to go through five different players at the most important position.
Heading into 2024, they're hopeful that won't be the case again. Deshaun Watson had surgery to repair his shoulder and they want to lean on him all year. Of course, they also know they're going to have to prepare for the worst once again.
With Joe Flacco set for free agency and the jury still out on Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it would make sense to bring in another veteran that could start long-term if needed. With that being said, here are three pending free agents (outside of Flacco) that would make a lot of sense.
3. Drew Lock
A former second-round pick for the Denver Broncos, Drew Lock was sent to Seattle in the Russell Wilson trade. He was never able to become their full-time starter since Geno Smith had a career resurgence but Lock was called upon this year to start two games.
First, it was a loss to the San Francisco 49ers which saw Lock throw 269 yards with two touchdowns and two picks. He then started the following week on Monday Night Football and led the Seahawks to a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lock finished with 208 yards but had a final drive to remember, which included a game-winning touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In all, Lock has completed 59.7 percent of his passing attempts for 5,283 yards with 28 touchdowns and 23 picks. He's not someone who teams will lean on as the full-time starter but has a strong arm and could give a team such as the Browns a shot of winning if he was pressed into action.