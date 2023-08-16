4 takeaways from Cleveland Browns joint practice with Eagles
• Amari Cooper didn't have his best day
• Don't make Dawand Jones mad
• The Browns OL needs to figure it out
By Randy Gurzi
3. Dawand Jones is going to be a star
When the Browns selected Dawand Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, it felt as though there was a mistake. Jones was once considered a borderline first-round pick but hardly anyone saw him sliding out of the second round.
Somehow that happened and he was there at pick No. 111. After the selection was made, there were concerns listed — but they felt forced. One was his weight but Jones played at 374-pounds for Ohio State, so that didn't seem right.
Another was his love for basketball. There were apparently concerns he could try and pursue an NBA career, but the fact that he would be athletic enough to even have thatas a possibility makes the weight and conditioning concern even less valid.
Either way, Cleveland lucked out and Jones has been as advertised through two preseason games. He's had 71 pass block sets so far and allowed just a single pressure. And on Tuesday, he made the rounds on social media when he held his own against a long-time NFL pro, Brandon Graham.
Jones also got involved in a bit of a shoving match. He was frustrated with some of the shots the Eagles took and quickly came to the defense of his teammates.
He might not start as a rookie but it won't be long until he's on the field for every snap, making Andrew Berry look brilliant.