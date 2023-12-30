4 teams the Browns could face in Round 1 of the NFL Playoffs
If the Cleveland Browns remain the fifth seed, here are the four teams they're most likely going to face in Round 1
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
A two-game losing streak on the road came to an end when the Browns hosted the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14. Joe Flacco was making just his second start with the team and he made it look easy. The 38-year-old threw for 311 yards with three touchdowns which was the first of four-straight games of 300-or-more yards from Flacco.
It was also the first of three games over the past four weeks that Cleveland managed to drop 30 points on an opponent. When it was all added up, the final score was 31-27 but in all honesty, it was never that close. The Jags were gifted a late touchdown thanks in large part to a phantom pass interference call against Anthony Walker which made it look like a tighter contest.
In reality, the defense had its way with Trevor Lawrence. The former No. 1 overall pick had three interceptions, two of which were courtesy of Martin Emerson. They also sacked Lawrence four times with four different players getting a turn.
Also at 8-7 (tied with Houston and Indy), the Jaguars have been given the easiest path to winning the division. While the Texans and Colts have to face off in Week 18, the Jaguars host the 2-13 Carolina Panthers in Week 17 before closing out the season against the 5-10 Tennessee Titans.
They'll be heavily favored in those two games but they're also coming off four losses in a row. Three of those were to AFC North opponents and then in Week 16, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers handed them a 30-12 loss. The Jags aren't playing well right now and even if they pull out their division, the Browns would have no issues heading to Jacksonville for a re-match.