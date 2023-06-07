4 underrated moves the Cleveland Browns made in 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
3. Adding Ogbo Okoronkwo
Early in the offseason, the Browns added Ogbo Okoronkwo who spent 2022 with the Houston Texans. A former fifth-round pick, he played for the Los Angeles Rams for the prior three campaigns but it was the progress he showed in Houston that intrigued Andrew Berry.
Okoronkwo had just 4.5 sacks in Los Angeles but added 5.0 to his career total last season. He finished with 44 tackles and 36 pressures as well, showing he simply got after the ball carrier. Most importantly, he seems to be just scratching the surface.
Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com was highly complimentary of Okornkwo, praising his high motor while saying he plays with a bend that allows him to get leverage on taller offensive linemen.
"He is a one-gap player who slants and angles to create incredible penetration in the opposing team’s backfield. His explosive first step and speed allow him to chase down running plays from the back side. Skillset aside, Okoronkwo plays with a relentless motor and desire to get to the football."- Reisland, Cleveland.com
While Reisland likes Okoronkwo's pass rushing, he said he needs to get better at setting the edge on the run. The good news is, he's not going to be alone now as he can rotate with Za'Darius Smith — who they added in a trade with Minnesota.
The presence of Smith means Okoronkwo can be used primarily in pass-rushing situations — and he should make the most out of thos chances.