4 underrated moves the Cleveland Browns made in 2023 offseason
By Randy Gurzi
2. Locking up Ethan Pocic
Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker weren't the only pending free agents that Cleveland wisely kept in town — although this one felt a little less likely. Signed last year following five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Ethan Pocic was originally supposed to be a backup center.
However, the Browns lost Nick Harris for the year on just the second play of the preseason and that meant Pocic would take over. He wound up starting 13 games and was one of the top centers in the entire NFL. His worth was never more evident than when he missed four games and the entire line looked out of sorts.
Pocic then hit free agency and while the Browns wanted him back, there were concerns he might have priced himself out of town. That wound up not being the case since Pocic agreed to a three-year deal, for $18 million — which is an absolute steal for what he brings to the table.
In his first season with the Browns, Pocic came in third on PFF's center ranking, behind only Jason Kelce of the Eagles and Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs. He's part of an insanely talented interior line which includes Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller, who are also some of the best in the business.
Cleveland is building a potentially explosive offense and keeping Pocic will go a long way toward making sure stay on task.