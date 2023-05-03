4 undrafted free agents who could make the Cleveland Browns roster
Entering this past weekend, the Cleveland Browns had eight draft picks. While they stayed put for the majority of them, they did trade out of the seventh round, and now have seven rookies joining them for training camp.
They've also added several undrafted free agents and while the majority of these players will be released, there are always a couple that make it to the 53-man roster in Week 1. Here, we look at the four UDFAs who are most likely to make it with the Cleveland Browns.
Browns undrafted rookie No. 4: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah
Mohamoud Diabate isn't the biggest linebacker at 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds but he did show off some physicality during his time with Florida and Utah. He proved during his collegiate career that he's a physical player who knows how to get into the backfield.
During the 2022 season with Utah, he had 58 tackles and 13.5 went for a loss. He added 5.0 sacks as well, proving to be a weapon when it came to getting after the quarterback.
Cleveland has proven in recent years they won't shy away from thin linebackers. Both Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were on the small side with JOK being considered a hybrid safety/linebacker when he entered the league. Wisely, the Browns have kept him at linebacker, which is where he's best.
He has a fair shot of making the team — not only because the Browns don't mind a LB under 230 pounds but also because they're thin at the position. Anthony Walker and Sione Takitaki were re-signed on one-year deals but are coming off injuries. So is Jacob Phillips, who seems to be hurt far too often.
That could open the door for Diabate to make it to the initial 53-man roster.