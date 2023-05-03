4 undrafted free agents who could make the Cleveland Browns roster
Browns undrafted rookie No. 2: Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Cleveland fans were stoked to finally see two Ohio State Buckeyes selected in the NFL Draft by Cleveland. While they've typically shied away from the program, this year was different as they selected offensive tackle Dawand Jones and center Luke Wypler.
They weren't done with the draft either as they went out and signed two Ohio State defenders to the roster as undrafted free agents. Safeties Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister were both added shortly after the draft.
McCalister wasn't expected to be drafted but Hickman was seen as a Day 3 prospect. He finished his three seasons with Ohio State by recording 157 tackles and two picks — while deflecting seven passes this season. The problem is, he's not seen as being a great cover corner, which hurt his stock.
The good news for Hickman would be the lack of depth in Cleveland — which makes this the perfect landing spot for a young safety looking to make it.
As of now, the Browns have Juan Thornhill and Grant Delpit but behind them, it's anyone's guess what they'll do at safety. That opens the door for Hickman to not only make the team, but to be on the field quite a bit as a rookie.