4 undrafted free agents who could make the Cleveland Browns roster
Browns undrafted rookie No. 1: Hassan Hall, RB, Georgia Tech
Even though they reportedly tried to trade for D'Andre Swift, the Cleveland Browns decided not to add a running back during the 2023 NFL Draft. They did wind up adding to the position afterward though as they signed Hassan Hall from Georgia Tech.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds, Hall spent time with Louisville before transferring to Georgia Tech. He never had more than 521 yards in a season but he showed more than enough speed and is a patient runner. He also has experience returning kicks, which could help him land a spot on the roster. And it appears the Browns believe he can do that.
To prove they have faith in Hall as a potential contributor, the Browns elected to give him a guarantee of $125,000 in his deal. This isn't uncommon for Cleveland to dish out big guarantees as they did so with both A.J. Green and Marvin Wilson.
Green stayed with the club and just returned on a one-year deal whereas Wilson was released and ended up with the Philadelphia Eagles. While it's true the guarantees won't keep the player in town, it at least shows they're expected to make a strong case for the 53-man roster.
With tough decisions looming, having a player such as Hall who can fill a spot behind Nick Chubb while also being an option in the return game could be enticing.