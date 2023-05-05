4 veteran free agents the Cleveland Browns should still sign before the 2023 season
3. Myles Jack, Linebacker
The Browns didn't select a linebacker in the 2023 NFL Draft, leaving a ton of question marks at the position. There is both talent and experience in the linebacker room, but also a ton of injury concern. Anthony Walker, Jr., Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Jacob Phillips all ended the season on IR last year. If that sounds like nearly the entire linebacking corps, it is — which is why it was a little surprising to see them stay with the status quo.
Myles Jack has a few things going for him. He's still fairly young at 27 years old, he has stayed mostly healthy playing in 103 games in his seven-year career, he still has great athletic upside, and he is very versatile with experience at pretty much every off-ball linebacker position possible.
Jack was one of my favorite players coming out of the 2016 NFL Draft and the Browns passed on him twice — in favor of wide receiver Corey Coleman and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. Now with him being a free agent, they have the chance to get him once again.
Jack was a very reliable player for the Jaguars after they drafted him, and though he didn't blow the doors off for the Steelers' defense last year, Cleveland had the chance to see what Jack still has in the tank. If they believe that his versatility, experience, and upside could help the Browns in 2023 they should take a chance on him.