4 veteran free agents the Cleveland Browns should still sign before the 2023 season
2. Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Tackle
Whether or not the Browns bring back defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, Cleveland could use someone like Ndamukong Suh. If the Browns cut ties with Winfrey, there will be one less viable option in an already thin defensive tackle room. If the team retains the troubled sophomore, Suh could be a very valuable mentor for the young, talented player.
While Suh, to his credit, never had any sort of similar off-the-field issues to what Winfrey is facing right now, he did have a certain reputation on the field. Throughout most of the earlier part of his career, Suh had a reputation for being a dirty, unlikeable player. While Winfrey's situation is certainly different, Suh could help guide him from being a young, naïve troublemaker to a hardworking professional.
On the field, Suh can still play a role, particularly for a coach that he is very familiar with in Schwartz. Schwartz was the head coach of the Detroit Lions when Suh was drafted, and when he began to play at an All-Pro level. Those days are certainly behind him, but Suh can effectively defend the run and the pass at nose or three-technique in the Browns' defense, at least in spurts. That sort of versatility, experience, familiarity, and leadership would be invaluable to a defensive tackle room swirling with uncertainty.
Cleveland has shown interest but nothing seems to be close as of yet.