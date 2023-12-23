4 Week 16 bold predictions: Browns won't 'run the damn ball' in Week 16
Set to take on the Texans and their staunch run defense in Week 16, the Cleveland Browns might be throwing it around the field once again
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kareem Hunt scores two touchdowns
This might sound contradictory considering the early prediction that the Browns will pass the ball often but things will have to change when they get into the red zone. For as much trouble as Houston has had against the pass, they've been able to put the clamps on when they're near the goal line. After 15 games, they have just 14 passing touchdowns against them, which is the best in the league.
It's also reversed against the run. They're top-10 in both yards and yards per attempt but they've given up 16 touchdowns. That's not terrible but it's still 26th in the league after 15 weeks. That's why the Browns are going to turn around and hand the ball off when they get close to the goal line — and Kareem Hunt will be the one they task with the goal-line carries.
Hunt, who was re-signed after Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury, hasn't been the primary back but when short-yardage is needed, he's often delivered — especially when it comes to getting into the end zone. He enters Week 15 with 369 yards while averaging a personal low 3.1 yards per attempt. Despite this, he has 34 first downs and seven touchdowns.
Hunt had a streak of five games in a row with a touchdown but has been held out of the end zone for the past two weeks. On Christmas Eve, look for him to end that streak with our final bold prediction having him score twice from short-distance.