5 best backup quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns history
• Don Strock wasn't flashy but did the job
• Jacoby Brissett became a fan favorite
• Kelly Holcomb is still a legend
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have had more than their share of troubles finding a long-term starting quarterback — especially since returning to the league in 1999. The only positive from this is that we can look back and praise some of the backups who were pressed into action and proved to be worthy signal-callers when given a shot.
Here, we pay homage to five of the best with this top-five Cleveland QB2 ranking.
Note: Some players are being left off this list since they became long-term starters such as Brian Sipe and Derek Anderson. They each started out as reserves but Sipe became an NFL MVP and started for eight seasons. Anderson went from a backup in 2006 to the starter for 31 games over the next few seasons.
5. Don Strock (1988)
Don Strock spent 14 seasons as the backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. He started in 1974 (missing out on the perfect season by just two years) and remained until 1987 after serving as the backup to Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
Once he was done in Miami, he landed with the Cleveland Browns in 1988 and was the backup to Bernie Kosar. Strock, who was 38 at the time, was asked to make an appearance in four games and had two starts.
Cleveland won both contests where Strock was the starter and he finished with 736 yards and six touchdowns against five picks while completing over 60 percent of his attempts. It wasn't as if he lit the world on fire but he did what was asked of him and kept the Browns on task while Kosar was out — helping them finish with a 10-6 record.