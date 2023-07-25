5 best backup quarterbacks in Cleveland Browns history
• Don Strock wasn't flashy but did the job
• Jacoby Brissett became a fan favorite
• Kelly Holcomb is still a legend
By Randy Gurzi
2. Brian Hoyer (2013-2014)
The most team passing yards in Cleveland Browns history came in 2013 when they threw for 4,372 yards. It was three quarterbacks as well as punter Spencer Lanning — who was 1-of-1 for 11 yards — that made up that total.
Despite the yardage, they finished just 4-12 on the season, which was a frustrating finish considering the hope they had thanks to Brian Hoyer.
The former undrafted free agent signed that offseason following three years with the New England Patriots and one with the Arizona Cardinals. He began the year as third string behind Brandon Weeden and Jason Campbell but leapfrogged Campbell in Week 3 when Weeden was injured.
Hoyer then went on an impressive run, leading the Browns to two wins in a row. His numbers weren't off the charts (590 yards with five touchdowns and three picks) but it improved them to a 2-2 mark. He was then injured in Week 5 after throwing just four passes and then placed on the injured reserve with a torn ACL.
Despite his success, the front office traded up for Johnny Manziel the following season and Hoyer was again supposed to be a backup. That didn't last since he beat out Manziel and was the starter in Week 1.
Again, Hoyer had modest numbers but he was effective. He had them at 7-4 entering Week 13 but then the wheels fell off. Cleveland lost their final five games of the year to finish 7-9. Still, they were 7-7 with Hoyer starting and 10-7 overall in his two seasons.
Cleveland moved on the following offseason which was a mistake since every quarterback they tried over the next couple of seasons was a downgrade.