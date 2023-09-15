5 best-case scenarios for Cleveland Browns heading into Week 2
• Myles Garrett DPOY?
• Browns AFC North champs?
• AFC champs?
2. Browns could have four Pro Bowl players in the secondary
The Cleveland Browns have assembled one of the league's best secondaries heading into the 2023 season, and this group did not disappoint in Week 1 against the Bengals.
The combination of Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson Jr., Greg Newsome II, and Grant Delpit Jr. was outstanding. We've also yet to see Juan Thornhill out with this unit.
Although Delpit, Ward, and Newsome each had a pass breakup in Week 1, it was arguably second-year player Martin Emerson Jr. who really stole the show:
What's especially impressive about this performance from the Browns is who it came against. This wasn't against a rookie QB and a bunch of replacement-level receivers. This is Joe Burrow and arguably the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. This could be a boost of confidence and wave the Browns secondary rides all year.
3. Browns lead the NFL in rushing
I don't think this one was even far-fetched regardless of what went down in Week 1. We all knew the Browns were going to be running the ball a ton and they delivered against the Bengals. The Browns ran the ball 40 times against Cincinnati with Nick Chubb racking up 106 yards on 18 total carries.
With Deshaun Watson adding a major element on the ground in this one with five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, it's reasonable to expect the Browns to come out emphasizing the ground game all year. Running 40 times per game is probably an excessive projection, but the Browns look like they could end up being the no. 1 rushing attack in the NFL.