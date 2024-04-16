5 best No. 54 overall picks in NFL Draft history: Browns can find a stud
The 54th pick in the NFL Draft has had some success stories
By Randy Gurzi
4. Carlos Dunlap, DE, Florida (Cincinnati Bengals, 2010)
In 2009, Carlos Dunlap won the BCS National Championship Defensive MVP for the Florida Gators after recording four tackles and a half-sack in their win over Oklahoma. He then decided to forgo his senior season and enter the 2010 NFL Draft.
Dunlap did have a red flag for a DUI arrest during his collegiate career — which led to a suspension in the SEC title game in 2009. That caused his stock to fall and the Cincinnati Bengals rolled the dice on a player with first-round talent at No. 54.
As a rookie, Dunlap burst on the scene with 9.5 tackles for the Bengals. He continued to be a constant presence for Cincinnati throughout 10 and a half years and had 115 starts in 155 appearances. Dunlap was traded during the 2020 campaign, ending his Cincy tenure with 472 tackles and 82.5 sacks.
He recorded 13.5 sacks for the Seahawks before signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. At the age of 33, he played in all 17 games for the Chiefs and had 39 tackles and four sacks. Although quiet in the playoffs, he was still an integral part of their roster and was able to win a Super Bowl ring.
Dunlap wasn't signed anywhere in 2023 and while he hasn't officially retired, it’s a safe bet to assume he's done. If so, he proved to be well worth the selection at No. 54 following an impressive 13-year career.