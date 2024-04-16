5 best No. 54 overall picks in NFL Draft history: Browns can find a stud
The 54th pick in the NFL Draft has had some success stories
By Randy Gurzi
2. Simon Fletcher, LB, Houston (Denver Broncos, 1985)
Somehow, Simon Fletcher set a league record with 10 straight games with a sack and had the most in Denver Broncos history (97.5) when he retired yet never made a Pro Bowl.
A former Houston Cougar, Fletcher started his career as a defensive end for the Broncos and moved to outside linebacker in 1987 when they switched to a 3-4 defense and flourished. His sack record was eventually broken by Von Miller and DeMarcus Ware tied his streak of 10 games straight with a sack. Eventually, Chris Jones broke that streak. Still, these are some elite names Fletcher finds himself mentioned among, proving he was an absolute monster.
Fletcher had a stretch of dominance from 1989 through 1993 where he had at least 11 sacks in each of those seasons. That included a career-high 16 in 1992. He even set a club record with four in a single game during the 1990 campaign.
He continued to have his name mentioned among elite players as he was inducted into Denvers Ring of Fame in 2016 at the same time as Jason Elam and John Lynch.
Fletcher might not have been given the recognition he deserved during his playing days but he was exceptional at what he did and comes in as the second-best player to be selected 54th in the draft.