5 best No. 54 overall picks in NFL Draft history: Browns can find a stud
The 54th pick in the NFL Draft has had some success stories
By Randy Gurzi
1. Anquan Boldin, WR, Florida State (Arizona Cardinals, 2003)
There's no denying Larry Fitzgerald was the best wide receiver the Arizona Cardinals have ever had. But the year before he was drafted, they landed another stud that allowed them to feature one of the most fearsome receiving duos in the NFL.
Taken at pick No. 54 in 2003 out of Florida State, Anquan Boldin burst onto the scene with a 10-reception, 217-yard performance which is a record for the most receiving yards in a debut. He finished his rookie campaign with 1,377 yards on 101 receptions with eight touchdowns.
Ahead of the draft, there were concerns due to his 4.7 time in the 40-yard dash but Boldin’s talent was evident despite his lack of elite speed. He not only came on strong but had a long career that spanned 14 seasons. His final year was in 2016 and he still scored eight touchdowns for the San Francisco 49ers at the age of 36.
Browns fans surely remember him from his three-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens where he helped them win a Super Bowl in 2012. During that run, he had 380 yards and four touchdowns in the playoffs alone.
In all, Boldin hauled in 1,076 passes for 13,779 yards with 82 touchdowns. One of the best receivers of his generation, Boldin stands atop an impressive list of players taken at No. 54.