5 Bold predictions for Browns 2024 season following OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
2. Nick Chubb goes for 750 yards, eight touchdowns
Nick Chubb showed up during OTAs which was an excellent sign for the star running back. While he didn't practice — no one was expecting him to — he appeared to move without discomfort in his surgically repaired knee.
There's still no timetable for his return but Chubb shouldn't be counted out. In this bold prediction, he finds a way to make it back to the field before the Browns start facing divisional rivals in Week 7 and racks up at least 750 yards and eight touchdowns.
A fully-healthy Chubb could threaten 1,500 yards during any given season but getting these numbers from a running back coming off a torn knee would be impressive.
1. Deshaun Watson plays all 17 games, leads Browns to playoffs
Head coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he expects more from Deshaun Watson in 2024. While on the Rich Eisen Show, Stefanski said he wanted to see "the best version" of the veteran quarterback.
We did start to see this in 2023 when Watson led the Browns to a 33-31 come-from-behind win over the Baltimore Ravens. Sadly, that was the last time we saw him since he broke a bone in his shoulder during the victory.
Watson is rehabbing the shoulder now and while he's expected to be at full speed by Week 1, this offense needs him to stay on the field for all 17 games to get where they want to go. In this final prediction, he gives them a shot at that by playing in each contest, taking them back to the postseason in the process.