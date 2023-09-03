5 Bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns 2023 season
• David Njoku becomes Deshaun Watson's best friend
• JOK benefits from the added defensive linemen
• The Browns shock the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
4. Elijah Moore records 1,000 yards from scrimmage
Depending on what side of the argument you're on, Elijah Moore is either someone who got mad at his coach and quit on the team, or was misused and needed a fresh start elsewhere.
Considering the offensive coordinator who refused to use him in New York was fired after one of the worst meltdowns ever, it feels safe to assume the latter is correct.
Moore was the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was on his way to stardom following a strong rookie season. But he was on the bench more often than not in year two and wound up with the Browns after they sent the 42nd overall pick to the Jets for Moore and the 74th selection.
Now heading into the 2023 campaign, Moore feels like he's ready to break out. He's given the Browns a deep threat who is electric after the catch. On top of that, he can play in the slot and on the outside — plus he could wind up being a weapon out of the backfield as well.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski clearly has a plan for Moore and his focus on throwing the ball means that plan will be utilized often. Look for that to turn into Moore recording at least 1,000 yards combined from scrimmage. He might not wind up being the No. 1 receiver over Amari Cooper, but he will be just as dangerous due to his versatility.