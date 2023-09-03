5 Bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns 2023 season
• David Njoku becomes Deshaun Watson's best friend
• JOK benefits from the added defensive linemen
• The Browns shock the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
3. JOK records 100 tackles
There's been a huge focus on the Cleveland defensive line this offseason and for good reason. Following a campaign where they were often bullied on the ground in the run game, general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski decided to part ways with Joe Woods and brought in Jim Schwartz to replace him.
From there, they rebuilt the entire line. They added Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, and Siaki Ika at defensive tackle. On the edge, they traded for Za'Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings and signed an ascending pass-rusher in Ogbo Okoronkwo.
While all those players will slow down the run and get after the quarterback, there's another effect it will have on Cleveland — the linebackers will be free to make plays.
One of the major issues the linebacking corps had in 2022 was the fact that they were being contested by offensive linemen. With the D-line not occupying the blockers enough, there were no holes for them to use their athleticism.
That will change this year and the main benefactor will be Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The third-year pro out of Notre Dame has 146 tackles over the past two seasons with 1.5 sacks. Don't be surprised to see him nearly double his career totals this year as he records triple digit tackles for the first time.