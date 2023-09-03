5 Bold predictions for the Cleveland Browns 2023 season
• David Njoku becomes Deshaun Watson's best friend
• JOK benefits from the added defensive linemen
• The Browns shock the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
2. Deshaun Watson throws for franchise record 31 touchdowns
There's no denying this offense is now built around Deshaun Watson.
He might not be the most popular person in the NFL — he might even be the least popular — but he's very good at what he does. That's why he was able to get another chance in the NFL and why the Browns gave up so much to bring him in.
Now that he's in Cleveland, they've also worked hard to build the roster around him. Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, Marquise Goodwin, and Jordan Akins were all added this offseason. They also recently brought in an explosive running back in Pierre Strong, who could be a receiving weapon out of the backfield.
Kevin Stefanski is also getting Watson's input on the offensive game plan, which is a wise thing to do. There's no point in having your quarterback run plays he's not comfortable with. And in 2022, it looked as though Watson wasn't comfortable.
This season, that won't be the case as Watson will wind up setting a franchise record with at least 31 touchdowns. That would break Brian Sipe's mark of 30, which has been standing since 1980. He could even make a run at the yardage record, which was also set by Sipe in 1980 when he threw for 4,132 yards.