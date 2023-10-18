5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns face Indianapolis Colts in Week 7
The Cleveland Browns should be able to avoid a trap game if these five bold predictions for Week 7 against the Colts come true
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jerome Ford follows up solid performance with another 80 yard outing
Arguably the biggest gamble the Browns took this offseason was when they elected to go into the year with inexperienced backups behind Nick Chubb. They were banking on Deshaun Watson leading a pass-first offense which would help Chubb make it through the season without being over-worked.
Sadly, they wound up losing Chubb in the second game of the year to a devastating knee injury. That meant second-year back Jerome Ford would be taking over — although they did bring back Kareem Hunt to give him an experienced backup.
Cleveland was dealt another blow when Watson suffered his shoulder injury and that means they’ve been trying to get their offense rolling with backup quarterbacks along with Ford. They’re now 1-1 without Watson and in Week 6, Ford was a huge reason they secured the W.
Ford carried the ball 17 times and managed 84 yards, which was his best output since Week 2. He even managed a couple of clutch runs down the stretch to help Cleveland upset the Niners.
In Week 7, the Browns are hopeful Watson will return but even if he does, Ford will be leaned on once again. This prediction is that Indianapolis, who has given up 681 yards on the ground in six games, allows Ford to rack up another 80-plus yards.
Right now, the second-year back is on pace for more than 900 yards on the year and can further endear himself to Cleveland fans with another strong outing.