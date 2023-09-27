5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Ravens in Week 4
• Za'Darius Smith welcomes his old team to town
• Deshaun Watson takes another positive step for the Browns
• Jerome Ford has a breakout game
By Randy Gurzi
3. Amari Cooper goes for 150 yards with a touchdown
Week 1 might have been slow for Amari Cooper (as it was for all Cleveland wideouts) but he's recovered in a major way since then.
In Week 2 against the Steelers, Cooper was a game-time decision due to a groin injury. He wound up playing and had a huge game with seven receptions for 90 yards. Then against the Titans, he looked healthier than ever.
Cooper again hauled in seven passes, this time for 116 yards, and added a touchdown. Frustratingly enough, he should have had a second touchdown and another 40 yards if not for a major blunder by officials. Shortly before halftime, Watson hit Cooper on a deep pass which was hauled in and after he made the cornerback and safety miss, he was free to take it to the house.
That never happened, however, since the play was blown dead. Cooper was called out of bounds, even though he clearly was nowhere near the sideline.
The Ravens aren't at fault for this but they're the team who will end up paying.
Now that Watson and Cooper are on the same page, look for head coach Kevin Stefanski to dial up a couple more deep balls. And this time, the refs should know not to blow a play dead with so much green between Cooper and the sidelines.
On the strength of a couple of deep passes, Cooper cracks 150 yards which would be the first time since 2015 that he dropped triple-digits on the Ravens. And there's not a better time for this to happen as the Browns look to make a statement in the AFC North.