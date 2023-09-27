5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Ravens in Week 4
• Za'Darius Smith welcomes his old team to town
• Deshaun Watson takes another positive step for the Browns
• Jerome Ford has a breakout game
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns defense holds Ravens to fewer than 150 yards
Overall, the Ravens offense has been decent. They're 12th in the NFL with 1,044 yards and 14th with 71 points over the first three games. Having said that, they've been strong on the ground with 474 yards and six touchdowns — good for third in the league in yards and second in touchdowns.
Through the air, it's been a different story. Despite their insistence that this would be more of an 'air-raid' offense, it looks like the same we have always seen from Lamar Jackson. Baltimore moves it on the ground but is one of the bottom-tier teams when it comes to passing.
Right now, they're 24th in yards and 24th in touchdown passes with 570 yards and two touchdowns. That's a terrible statistic when they're about to face the No. 1 overall defense, which is also first against the pass.
That means the Browns will be able to keep Jackson from lighting them up through the air. And as far as the ground game goes, Cleveland can handle this as well.
Heading into this contest, the Browns boast an unreal stat — they've allowed -36 rushing yards before contact. For reference, the league average is 94.22.
Look for that to continue as they bottle up Baltimore and keep them under 150 total yards.