5 Bold predictions as Cleveland Browns host Ravens in Week 4
• Za'Darius Smith welcomes his old team to town
• Deshaun Watson takes another positive step for the Browns
• Jerome Ford has a breakout game
By Randy Gurzi
1. Deshaun Watson has another turnover-free game
Deshaun Watson easily played his best game with the Browns this past weekend. Following a couple of rough outings, he was sharp and decisive. Kevin Stefanski deserves a lot of credit for dialing up a game plan that allowed him to get into a rhythm with some easy passes and then opening things up once he was comfortable.
Watson did have one major error in judgment when he attempted a backward pass while being sacked, which was his lone fumble in the game. Thankfully, Elijah Moore recovered the ball and while it was a huge loss of yards, they didn't give Tennessee the ball.
That meant Watson finished the day with 289 yards on 27-of-33 passing with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
Perhaps that showed him just how important it is for him to play clean football. Watson, who had to play a lot of 'hero ball' in Houston has the luxury of leaning on his defense right now. If he simply takes what the defense gives, the Browns should find a lot of success — especially if Myles Garrett and the rest of the defense keep shutting people down.
With that being said, this final bold prediction is that Watson plays it smart and again has a solid stat line with no turnovers. That should lead to a two-game winning streak, a 2-1 record in the North, and a lot of confidence heading into their Week 5 bye.