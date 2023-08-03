5 Browns players to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- Browns rookies in focus
- Most starters not playing
- Which backup QB stands out?
2. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB (and the other QBs)
Although no 2023 debut is going to be as exciting for Cleveland Browns fans as the debut of Deshaun Watson, you obviously still want to get a feel for the team's depth at the quarterback position.
Many NFL teams have had to utilize their backups for long stretches in recent years, as Browns fans know all too well. The hope is that none of these guys will have to play in the regular season, but there are a few reasons to be excited about watching quarterbacks play in preseason. First of all, this is an ideal position to be deep at. Second of all, you never know when that depth could turn into some draft capital from a team desperate to make a trade.
That's not necessarily the lens through which Browns fans will be watching Dorian Thompson-Robinson, but the former UCLA star will certainly be intriguing all throughout the preseason with his playmaking abilities. Joshua Dobbs and Kellen Mond will take the first half and we should see Thompson-Robinson in the second half.
3. Siaki Ika, defensive line
Well, we know the Browns themselves are eager to see Siaki Ika. The man was used for their promotional material for Thursday's game against the Jets...
This is a team that really struggled to stop the run last season, and a player like Siaki Ika is going to be expected to come in and help fix that. Now, you're not going to be able to determine that an entire area of the defense is going to be fixed based on one preseason game, but you'll hopefully get a really good feel for what kind of role the third-round pick out of Baylor will play this coming season.
How is his conditioning? How long is he able to stay on the field? Does he play different alignments? Can he finish plays in the backfield?