5 Browns players to keep an eye on in NFL preseason Week 1
- Browns rookies in focus
- Most starters not playing
- Which backup QB stands out?
4. Young pass rushers in Jim Schwartz's defense
The Cleveland Browns need to be better on the defensive front, in general, but the pass rush coming in waves can really change the outlook for this team entirely.
We know what Myles Garrett Brings to the table. We know what Za'Darius Smith brings to the table. What are the Browns going to get in 2023 from players like Alex Wright? Ogbonnia Okoronkwo? Rookie Isaiah McGuire? Former seventh-round pick Isaiah Thomas?
The preseason is always a time for young pass rushers to step up and for Schwartz, this will be an important evaluating tool as he looks at guys that will be able to step in and make an impact in his defense over the course of the entire 2023 season.
5. Dawand Jones, offensive tackle
The fourth-round pick out of Ohio State is a mammoth of a man and he's going to be tested in his first legit NFL action against a New York Jets defensive front that is as deep as you will see in the NFL right now.
Jones was a surprise "faller" in the 2023 NFL Draft and a lot of people were talking about him in that second-round conversation, third at the latest. He was getting some first-round hype at one point. The Browns maybe feel like they stole one here in Dawand Jones and he'll get a chance to prove that on Thursday night.
The Browns should get a good, long look at Jones in his first NFL action and we'll be able to see if there were valid reasons he fell to the fourth round or if he's more along the lines of the "steal" a lot of people labeled him after the Browns selected him.