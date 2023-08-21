5 Browns players whose roster spot is on the line vs. Chiefs
• Trysten Hill has yet to make an impression
• Will the Browns pull the plug on Anthony Schwartz?
• RB3 could still be up for grabs
By Randy Gurzi
This Saturday, the Cleveland Browns wrap up the 2023 preseason with a showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Head coach Kevin Stefanski says many of the starters will get some reps but before long, those fighting for a roster spot will be front and center.
With this being their final chance to make an impression before the roster is trimmed to 53 players, it could wind up being an exciting game. Here, we look ahead to the matchup and identify five members of the Browns who are fighting for a roster spot.
5. Trysten Hill, DT
This offseason, the Browns added several big names to their defensive line. Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo give them depth on the edge while Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst give them some well-known talent in the middle of the D-line.
With all those names being added, it's easy to forget about Trysten Hill. A former second-round pick from UCF, Hill spent the first three and half seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He was released in the middle of the 2022 campaign and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
In all, he has 39 tackles and just 1.5 sacks in 31 career games. He hasn't come close to living up to his draft status but has a shot at making good on his promise with a clean slate.
To date, he's made a minimal impact with one tackle last week — which was his only appearance in the preseason thus far.
With the depth Cleveland suddenly has, it won't be easy for him to crack the roster. That is unless he has a huge showing against the Chiefs.