5 Browns players whose roster spot is on the line vs. Chiefs
• Trysten Hill has yet to make an impression
• Will the Browns pull the plug on Anthony Schwartz?
• RB3 could still be up for grabs
By Randy Gurzi
2. A.J. Green, CB
When the Browns signed A.J. Green as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2020 it was clear they believed he would be in their plans for years to come. Green, who was widely considered one of the best available free agents following the 2020 NFL Draft, signed a deal with Cleveland that paid him $145,000 guaranteed.
Green was actually waived that year during final cuts but the Browns were able to retain him on the practice squad. He ended up being active for just two games, making an appearance in Week 3 and then in Week 17.
By his second season in the league, he started to develop into the player they believed he would be. Green was active for 12 games with one start. He had 21 tackles with six pass defenses and an interception. In year three, he played in all 17 games with another start, finishing with 18 tackles and another pick.
Green was re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason but could be in danger of missing the cut. Cleveland suddenly has a lot of depth in their secondary which has Green sitting behind Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, and Martin Emerson. As it stands now, he's fourth on the depth chart — at best.
The problem is, there's a rookie that could edge him out, Cameron Mitchell. Not only does Mitchell have the draft status (a fifth-rounder this year from Northwestern) but he can also play in the slot. In addition to Mitchell, Green has to contend with Mike Ford who is a special teams ace.
Right now, his chances of making the roster are thin but he has one last game to convince the staff to either keep him ahead of Mitchell or Ford — or to force them into going with six corners.