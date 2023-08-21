5 Browns players whose roster spot is on the line vs. Chiefs
• Trysten Hill has yet to make an impression
• Will the Browns pull the plug on Anthony Schwartz?
• RB3 could still be up for grabs
By Randy Gurzi
1. John Kelly, Jr., RB
For the past few years, John Kelly, Jr. has been on the Cleveland Browns preseason roster but has only rarely made an appearance in the regular season.
In 2021, he was active for four games and was able to get just two rushing attempts for 13 yards. Last season, he was active for only one game — Week 17 against the Washington Commanders — but only played 14 snaps which were all on special teams.
Even with that being the case, he's often done well in the preseason with over 200 yards and two touchdowns over the past two years.
That was never enough to land a spot due to the depth Cleveland had. With Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and D'Ernest Johnson on the roster, Kelly was usually a practice squad player at best. But this year, it felt as though things could be different.
Both Johnson and Hunt are now gone and the primary reserve behind Chubb is Jerome Ford — and the RB3 spot was wide open. It's safe to say Demetric Felton is currently winning that battle with Kelly but there's still another game to play. On top of that, Ford is still out after suffering a hip injury which could open the door for Kelly.
The first step will be proving he deserves a spot. Entering the final game, he hasn't taken advantage of the opportunities but has one last shot.