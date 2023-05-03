Jerome Ford poised to be Cleveland Browns RB2 in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have one of the elite running backs leading the way in Nick Chubb and are relying on second-year player Jerome Ford to step up and be RB2.
Many believed that the Browns would add a running back on Day 2 or 3 of the NFL Draft, but that was not the case last weekend. General manager Andrew Berry did try and land a running back via trade, as he called the Detroit Lions about D'Andre Swift.
The deal was never in place and the Eagles swooped in and sent a fourth round pick and a round seven pick swap in exchange for Swift. That seems like a steal for a player like Swift, who would help as a pass caathcher out of the backfield, similar to Kareem Hunt.
Speaking of Hunt, he's all but officially not coming back to the Browns in 2023 as he had an abysmal 2022 campaign after thinking he deserved more money. Cleveland believes that Hunt has lost some speed and decided to move on.
Ford was drafted in the fifth round of last year's draft and some thought he could be the successor to Hunt and back up Chubb. After not drafting a running back, the Browns stayed true to believing in Ford for 2023.
In 2022, Ford played in 13 games but only got eight carries for 12 yards. He was utilized in the kick return game as he had 30 returns for 726 yards with a long of 48. Should he emerge as the RB2 on the depth chart, his return days will likely be behind him,
Demetric Felton and John Kelly Jr. are also currently on the roster, but are not locks to make the 53-man roster come the end of the summer. Berry could address the running back room in free agency, but the options are bleak at this point.
The path to Ford becoming the backup running back is becoming more clear with each passing day in the offseason.