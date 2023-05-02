Deshaun Watson: Browns 'are gonna feed two-four'
Last Thursday ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Deshaun Watson appeared on Twitter Spaces where he was asked a myriad of questions. One of those questions pertained to Nick Chubb's workload with the Cleveland Browns this season and Watson replied with "We are gonna feed two-four."
You can listen to the question and answer here with this particular question coming at the 23:55 mark.
Chubb is a massive fan-favorite in Cleveland and that was ramped up 10-fold earlier this offseason when the question of whether or not the Browns should consider trading the talented back to save money against the salary cap.
Of course, this was met with a storm of angry fans that don't want to see one of their guys go. To be fair, the question was a legitimate one to as. I wrote that he should not be traded, but instead limited in 2023.
Now, it is fair to ask about the 2024 season well before the 2023 one gets underway, but Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com believes that barring a decline, Chubb should return next year.
The Browns will transition to an offense that is more of what most of the NFL is doing and that is having a high-octane passing game. General manager Andrew Berry went out and added wide receiver weapons for Watson in Elijah Moore (trade), Marquise Goodwin (free agency), and Cedric Tillman (draft).
So where does Chubb fit into that equation? Easy, he continues to do his thing only on fewer touches, unless he is truly wearing down an opposing defense. The Browns still boast one of the best offensive lines in the league and Chubb has yet to look like he's even close to losing a step.
Chubb is coming off a 2022 campaign where he rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards, 203 carries, and tied a career-best in touchdowns with 12. He averaged 5.0 yards per carry, reaching that plateau for the fifth-consecutive season.
In the passing game, he caught 27 passes on 37 targets for 239 yards and a score. He caught five passes for 45 yards and his lone touchdown in a Week 18 loss to the Steelers with Watson under center.
The duo played six games together and Chubb rushed for 486 yards on 102 carries but did not find the end zone as a rusher. He caught 10 Watson passes for 87 yards and the touchdown. That was just a glimpse into the future for 4 and 24.
The running back room will look different in 2023 as only Chubb and Jerome Ford are locks to make the roster. Kareem Hunt likely won't return to The Land this year as he saw a massive decline in play last year. D'Ernest Johnson signed with the Jaguars earlier in the offseason.
That leaves Demetric Felton, John Kelly Jr., and undrafted free agent Hassan Hall as guys competing for roster spots, as well as any free agent signings or trades Berry makes from now until September.
Don't worry, Browns fans, Nick Chubb will be just fine for this team in the 2023 season.