5 Browns players who won't be back in 2024
Despite some of these players being fan favorites, the Cleveland Browns likely won't bring these 5 back
By Randy Gurzi
There was more adversity than expected this year for the Cleveland Browns who somehow went 11-6 despite one of the longest IR lists ever created. They not only lost a lot of players but they saw focal points of their offense go out with Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson on the IR.
Joe Flacco ended up leading them down the stretch and they made history with him. Cleveland was the first team to make the postseason with five different starting quarterbacks and they won with four of them.
Unfortunately, it all came crashing down on them against the Houston Texans in a 45-14 loss. Now that their season is officially over, let's look ahead to the offseason and identify five players who won't be back in 2024.
5. Jakeem Grant, KR
Sadly, the Browns never got to see what Jakeem Grant had to offer. He was signed following a Pro Bowl campaign in 2021 when he split time with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. An excellent return man, the hope was that he could help them put their offense in better situations.
He was also being used as a receiver and was catching everything in camp. But then, he went down with an Achilles injury before the first preseason game. Lost for the year, Grant had to focus on getting back to 100 percent for 2023.
The speedy return man was able to do that but then in the preseason opener, he suffered a knee injury on his first touch. Grant was diagnosed with a torn patellar tendon and again went to the IR.
Considering he will be 32 early in the 2024 season and is coming off two serious injuries, it's hard to see the Browns bringing him back. They'll still need help in the return game but it's not likely going to come from Grant — which is depressing considering how much excitement he brought.