5 Browns players who won't be back in 2024
Despite some of these players being fan favorites, the Cleveland Browns likely won't bring these 5 back
By Randy Gurzi
2. Kareem Hunt, RB
Losing Nick Chubb was devastating for the Browns, especially with it happening in Week 2 of the season. Had he been able to play this year, the offense would have likely been much more consistent throughout the season but seeing their top guy go down, they had to switch up their plans.
That included their original decision to move on from Kareem Hunt after four years. Hunt, who had yet to sign with a new team, was added back on a one-year deal to help the Browns field a running back committee.
Jerome Ford remained the primary starter with Hunt serving as a goal-line and short-yardage back. A tough player who runs without fear, this wound up being a good role for the veteran. He scored nine touchdowns on the ground and had a five-game stretch early in the year with at least one score.
As good as he was at punching it in (including two postseason TDs), Hunt had a career-low in both yards per rush and yards per reception. Considering they already thought he had lost a step last year, this will only confirm to the front office that they need someone with a little more burst. Ideally, they'll go after someone in the draft who can challenge Ford for the No. 2 spot and help them carry the load until Chubb is back to 100 percent.