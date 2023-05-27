5 Cleveland Browns from 2022 roster who still remain unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
4. Ronnie Harrison, Jr., S
When 2020 second-round pick Grant Delpit was lost to an Achilles injury before his rookie season even began, the Browns had to make a move. They elected to add Ronnie Harrison, Jr. in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars and it wound up looking like a steal.
A former third-round pick out of Alabama in 2018, Harrison was added in exchange for a fifth-round pick and quickly endeared himself to the Dawg Pound.
Harrison, who stands 6-foot-3 and 214 pounds, played in 11 games with seven starts and constantly found himself around the ball. He had 38 tackles, one sack, one interception, and seven pass defenses while playing in the box.
His attacking style was welcome at the time but during the 2021 campaign, it seemed as though it was starting to become a problem. Harrison was giving up more yards per catch and after being credited with just one touchdown against him in coverage in 2020, he had six the following year.
That dip in effectiveness made it a bit of a surprise when he re-signed last year but with Juan Thornhill and Rodney McLeod signed, it feels as though the door is shut — even with no one else showing much interest.