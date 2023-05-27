5 Cleveland Browns from 2022 roster who still remain unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
Arguably the least shocking name on this list, Jadeveon Clowney remains without a home for the 2023 season and that would likely be the case even if he hadn't had an unceremonious ending in Cleveland.
Clowney often waited to sign deals and in 2022, it wasn't until May 22 when he agreed to return to Cleveland on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million.
There were whispers that he didn't like to participate in offseason work and while that was never confirmed, the fact that he signed in September for the 2020 season (with the Titans), April for 2021, and May ahead of the 2022 campaign despite having suitors suggested there was more than just smoke there.
Clowney, who was fantastic in 2021, was a major disappointment last year. He saw his sack total drop from 9.0 to just 2.0 and reports surfaced that he refused to go into games unless it was a pass-rushing situation.
He also grew frustrated with the coaching staff for how they worked with Myles Garrett. Clowney took a cryptic shot at the franchise sack leader as well, saying he was 95 percent sure he wouldn't return. The Browns quickly sent him home, making sure that number increased to 100 percent.
His decline last season coupled with the way he burnt bridges on the way out has surely softened his market. Still, Clowney can get after the quarterback when healthy and focused, so there should still be a job for him at some point.