5 Cleveland Browns who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns cut candidate No. 3: Harrison Bryant, TE
When Austin Hooper was released before the 2022 campaign, it was a chance for Harrison Bryant to prove his worth. He was elevated into the TE2 role behind David Njoku (who just signed a huge extension) and after two solid seasons as the third guy on the depth chart, the expectations were high.
Unfortunately, Bryant struggled in 2022. While he did have a career-high in receptions (31) and yards (239), he was still good for just 7.7 yards per reception. He also had three touchdowns in each of his previous seasons and managed only one last year.
As of now, he looks to be back as the TE3 at best. Jordan Akins, who has a rapport with Deshaun Watson already due to their time together in Houston, was signed this offseason. Akins is a solid pass-catching tight end and even though his arrival has been overlooked, he should be a contributor this season.
For Bryant, he would be fine if they went into the season with the roster as is. However, this is a class that's loaded at tight end. Cleveland could add players such as Zack Kuntz from Old Dominion or Payne Durham from Purdue in the mid-rounds or even Penn state's Brenton Strange in the later rounds. Any of those players would likely push Bryant out the door.