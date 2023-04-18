5 Cleveland Browns who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns cut candidate No. 2: Kellen Mond, QB
A former third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, Kellen Mond was released in 2022, which was just his second season in the NFL. Cleveland claimed him on waivers and had him as their No. 3 quarterback all season.
He was behind Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs for 12 weeks and then when Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension, it was Mond who kept his job as Dobbs was let go. Since then, Dobbs has returned while Brissett headed to Washington.
That means Mond is likely the third quarterback once again but he's not guaranteed a spot. Cleveland does seem willing to keep three signal-callers but they're also kicking the tires on several prospects.
So far, they've had UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Fresno State's Jake Haener, and Houston's Clayton Tune come in as pre-draft visits.
If any of them are added, it could put Mond on the bubble — and he would likely have his work cut out for him to beat out Dobbs as the No. 2 guy, which is what he would have to do in order to make the roster. Dobbs, who played well for Tennessee to close out the 2022 campaign, signed a guaranteed $2 million deal, so the Browns would save nothing by cutting him.
That seems to suggest his spot is safe, whereas Mond might not be should one of those rookies head to Northeast Ohio.