5 Cleveland Browns who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns cut candidate No. 1: Anthony Schwartz, WR
This one might sound like a broken record at this point.
Anthony Schwartz was a victim of being over-drafted, which has hurt his chances of developing in the NFL. Taken at No. 91 overall in 2021, he was expected to step in and produce from day one — but he shouldn't have had to do this.
Schwartz was an exciting prospect thanks to his insane 4.27 time in the 40-yard dash. But he was still a track star learning the ropes as a receiver. He needed time but the Browns put him on the field in Week 1 and while he delivered in that game, it's been downhill ever since.
In two seasons, Schwartz has just 14 receptions for 186 yards and a touchdown as well as 96 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. He's credited with just three drops in two seasons but it sure felt like more than that, largely because he seemed to drop everything that came his way in the preseason.
Looking ahead to 2023, Schwartz is already falling down the depth chart. Clearly, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones are ahead of him. It would stand to reason that David Bell is as well and that means if a draft pick is used on a wideout, Schwartz could fall to sixth on the depth chart — and that's not counting Jakeem Grant who might get time as a receiver in addition to his return duties.
At this point, it feels as though Schwartz is only making this team if there are several injuries.