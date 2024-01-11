5 Cleveland Browns on the hot seat in playoffs vs. Texans
Which Cleveland Browns are on the hot seat for this weekend's matchup against Houston?
2. Joe Flacco, QB
Yes, the Joe Flacco story has been really cool for the Cleveland Browns. How wild would it be if the Browns traveled to face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Round 2 of the playoffs? Joe Flacco against his former team, a rubber match between two division rivals with two of the best defenses in the league...
As great as that would be to see on paper, the cuteness of the story is lost as soon as the clock strikes midnight on Flacco and what he's been doing since becoming QB of the Browns. Averaging nearly 325 passing yards per game, Flacco has been slinging the ball around the yard unlike any other time in his NFL career. But getting to the postseason is just part of the battle.
The Browns and their fans will now be looking to Flacco to keep that pace, to help carry the team in the posteason, and for his veteran experience -- his playoff experience -- to be a difference-maker.
3. Wyatt Teller, OG
With the Browns throwing the ball a lot more these days, guard Wyatt Teller has come under the microscope a little bit for his pass pass protection. Pro Football Focus credits Telle with having allowed six sacks this season, and Houston has done a good job under DeMeco Ryans of getting pressure on the quarterback.
Teller is going to need to be on top of his game to help keep Joe Flacco's pocket clean, because if that happens, I think the Browns could run away with this one.