5 day three wide receivers that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar
WR prospect No. 3: Parker Washington, Penn State University
Parker Washington is an intriguing wide receiver prospect out of Penn State University. Washington is a 5-foot-10, and 202 pound, slot receiver. While at Penn State, Washington caught 146 passes over the course of his 32-game career with the Nittany Lions.
Washington is built like a running back and also plays like one after the catch as well. He demonstrates excellent contact balance through the catch point and seamlessly transitions to a hard-nosed ball carrier to fight for extra yards. Washington’s hands are among the best in the entire draft.
His ability to pluck the ball out of the air away from his body in traffic will make him an appealing prospect to many teams.
Although his build is not prototypical, Washington’s ability to create immediate separation at the line of scrimmage makes him an ideal slot receiver in the NFL. Washington wins quickly and has enough shake and speed to be a YAC monster at the next level. Add in Washington’s ability as a punt and kick returner and the Texas-native could be a valuable asset to any NFL franchise.
Washington’s biggest, and only, concern is the season-ending injury he suffered in a practice late last season. Outside of the location of the injury, the ankle, it's unknown the severity or the impact it could have on his career going forward. Washington has not done any physical testing at either the NFL combine or at Penn State’s pro day in late March.
It is unknown at this time if Washington will be going through any private workouts with teams leading up to the draft, but it is also that unknown factor that could make him available in the late fourth to early fifth rounds. However, it is noteworthy that the Browns could have an inside track on Washington's health, due to the fact that his cousin is backup quarterback, Josh Dobbs.
Unless new medical news emerges on Washington, the Browns would likely have to use their 126th overall pick, or pray he is still sitting around at 140, to obtain his services.