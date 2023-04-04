5 day three wide receivers that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar
WR prospect No. 2: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State University
Xavier Hutchinson is a red-shirt senior prospect out of Iowa State University. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound boundary receiver was a production machine during his time with the Cyclones. In three seasons at Iowa State, Hutchinson amassed 2,929 yards on 254 receptions and 15 receiving touchdowns.
Hutchinson was viewed as a day two receiver prospect during the season that has seen some consensus slippage during this NFL draft cycle. Even though he was not viewed as a burner, his 4.53 40-yard dash has not pushed him up further in the receiver cue, and he is now likely an early day three candidate.
Hutchinson’s other measurables did not do anything to separate him from the pack either. He recorded a 36-inch vertical, a nine-foot-eight-inch broad jump, and 6.91-second three cone drill.
Luckily for Hutchinson, the game of football is not just a contest of who can run the fastest and jump the highest. His feel for the wide receiver position is what could give him the chance to be a factor at the next level.
The first thing that jumps off Hutchinson’s tape is his ability to track the football while giving no tells to the defender. He has immaculate body control and maximizes his frame to fullest in contested catch situations. Hutchinson also has traits that will make him extremely quarterback friendly, he appears to be a back shoulder catch savant, which is a skill that makes a receiver open at any time.
Hutchinson also excels at some of the lesser talked about nuances of being a boundary receiver, such as being a nonchalant hand fighter. Those subtle little moves can be the difference between creating just enough separation and being called for offensive pass interference.
He does have some pretty clear limitations in his game. He has no issues running slants or shallow crossers but doesn't have a good feel for the deep middle of the field. Hutchinson also doesn't offer much in the ‘can make a guy miss in the open field’ category. Not a ton of shake or wiggle in his game.
But if teams are focused on what Hutchinson can do, then they will end up with an eventual starting caliber X receiver that could be an immediate contributor in the RedZone. If the Browns want Hutchinson, they will need to use one of their fourth round picks to snag him.