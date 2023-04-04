5 day three wide receivers that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar
WR prospect No. 1: Jayden Reed, Michigan State University
This is the hold your breath that he's still on the board prospect on this list. Because of Jayden Reed’s skill set and NFL readiness, he might not make it to day three. Any team that is in need of a slot receiver would do well to take Reed, and it would not surprise this writer if it happened late on day two of the NFL draft.
Reed is slight in build, coming in at 5-foot-11, and 187 pounds, but he is a big-time playmaker who plays bigger than his frame would indicate. Despite his size, Reed's not afraid of contact and is excellent at keeping his balance through collisions and getting extra yards. He is exactly the type of receiver that the Patriots would have coveted during the Tom Brady era.
He plays just as fast as his 4.45 40-yard dash would indicate and demonstrates incredible short-area quickness. Reed excels at winning at the line of scrimmage and maintaining separation throughout the duration of his routes. His understanding of leverage against man coverage combined with his ability to identify soft spots in the zone makes him a player that can contribute from day one.
Reed also provides value as a solid punt returner as well as a receiver who can be utilized in gadget plays. Outside of size, there are not many holes in Reed’s game. His biggest detraction for the Browns would be his age, Reed will turn 23 the night that the draft kicks off.
If the Browns are looking to add Reed to their receiving room and bolster their slot position, they will have to cross their fingers and hope he is still there at pick 111. If the Browns decide to pass, just pray he does not end up in Cincinnati.