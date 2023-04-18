5 Defensive backs Cleveland Browns should consider in 2023 NFL Draft
Browns DB prospect No. 4: Myles Brooks, Louisiana Tech, CB
Myles Brooks spent his first three seasons at Stephen F. Austin University where he played at a high level. He decided to transfer to Lousiana Tech this past season and had nine pass deflections, 29 tackles, and intercepted three passes. He made All-Conference USA Second Team this year as well.
He has great height at 6-foot-2 and is considered to have quick feet and excellent speed. He's primarily been used on the outside of the defense but has the skills to move into the slot and interior of the defense. His timing on taking away the receptions by receivers and that instinct is a good skill to have and he's never disappointed wherever he's played.
He hasn't defended the best competition in his career so far and how he transitions to the NFL game and speed have to be questioned. However, he's been successful at every level he's played at and if he were drafted in the middle to late rounds by Cleveland it would be a cautious but intriguing pick.
Browns DB prospect No. 3: Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State, S
Ji'Ayir Brown has been a steady presence on the Penn State defense over the last several seasons. He's played against some of the best competition having been in the Big Ten. He's a contact player and likes to get physical against his opponent and had a career-best six interceptions in his junior season.
Brown likes to tackle and help out in run defense and Cleveland needs more of those types of players that don't shy away from contact. His recent 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine was deemed a downer with only a 4.65 time clocked.
The idea that a time like that is considered poor is ridiculous. While the 40-yard dash is important to track, with Brown you need to only watch the film to know he's going to be a good NFL player.
Brown totaled 147 tackles over the past two seasons at Penn State. That included nine tackles for losses. He also collected 10 interceptions over the past two seasons. That aggressive style also got him three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. This kid would look really good in a Cleveland uniform.